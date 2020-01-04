City of Portsmouth launches television docuseries to showcase historical beginnings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth’s marketing and communications department has begun production of short historical documentaries for PCTV Channel 48 titled “Remarkable Portsmouth.”

“Remarkable Portsmouth” will showcase historic buildings, places, and people that have played a significant role in the development of the port city.

“Remarkable Portsmouth” is intended to examine the city’s history through interviews with long-time residents, local historians, and researchers. The production team will also revisit registered historical sites.

The show’s debut features a segment on Bertha Winborne Edwards, historian and first librarian of the Portsmouth Colored Community Library.

Edwards was educated in Portsmouth public schools and continued her education at Hampton Institute where she had a double major in social studies and library science.

Edwards’ documentary will air on PCTV Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. and again at 8 p.m.

“People of The 757 region and the state of Virginia are familiar with the city’s historical significance in the building of the country, but Remarkable Portsmouth will drill down to focus on specific people, places and things that have defined Portsmouth’s character and essence.” LaVoris A. Pace, Deputy City Manager and Director for Marketing and Communications

You can submit an idea about a historically important person, place or location in Portsmouth by calling the Office of Marketing and Communications at 757-393-5143. Or you may leave tips and ideas by posting them on the city’s Facebook page.

Thursday, Jan. 9 – 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 – 4 p.m.

Check the PCTV Channel 48 schedule for air times of your favorite local government programming.

