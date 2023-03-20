PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth is putting a spotlight on crime.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the city is hosting a Public Work session to break down the violence that’s plaguing the city.

Portsmouth is tackling homicides and drug busts.

On Saturday night, a 20-year-old man was shot on Frederick Blvd. He later died at the hospital. Police have named a person of interest, 21-year-old Darien Lee Jones.

A week pior, police arrested 5 people who were caught with drugs. Police seized seven ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, an ounce of fentanyl, and two pounds of marijuana.

Earlier in March, police detained 41 people, and seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

This was after someone started a “pop up” flea market on High Street. Officers also seized 13 guns, and THC-infused products in the incident.

There was also a recent police chase involving a stolen car that ended in a crash in Portsmouth. The chase started in Suffolk.

Within the past two weeks, two minors were shot.