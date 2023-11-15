PORTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth residents are encouraged to participate in Fall Recycling Day this Saturday to help keep the city clean.

The city of Portsmouth is hosting Fall Recycling Day in I.C. Norcom High School’s parking lot on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

The city has provided a list of acceptable items to be dropped off. There is a maximum of five gallons per vehicle, and no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Acceptable items for Fall Recycling Day (Courtesy: City of Portsmouth)

Fall Recycling Day is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 757-393-8629.