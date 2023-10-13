"Thanks for the Memories" farewell event at Rivers Casino in April 2024

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth is partnering with Sports Inside and Out to honor the Virginia Squires, for the team’s contribution to basketball. They played in the former American Basketball Association in the 1970s.

As Coach Chuck Hatcher, President of Sports Inside and Out, noted, the Virginia Squires recruited several trailblazers such as Julius Erving, George Gervin and Ray Scott, to name just a few.

Larry Kenon of the New York Nets, right, stays close to George Gervin of the Virginia Squires Friday, Dec. 22, 1973 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N. Y. The Nets won the American Basketball Association game 115-100. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine) Julius Erving, star forward for the New York Nets, poses prior to a game against the Virginia Squires in Uniondale, NY, on April 8, 1974. Erving, 24, was named the American Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player this season. (AP Photo)

A special event was held at Portsmouth City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 12 to commemorate the partnership. 1968 Olympic Hall of Famers John Carlos and Bob Beaman took part in the announcement virtually.

That event also featured prominent names in attendance, like actor Tim Reid, NFL sports analyst James Brown and other Squire legends.

A Virginia Squires Legends farewell event, “Thanks for the Memories,” will be held at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth April 11-12, 2024.

“We are honored to have them return to Portsmouth, where many started their professional basketball careers. With their accomplishments and performances, the Squires significantly impacted the history of the NBA, the State of Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Portsmouth.” Shannon Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth, stated.

“We are privileged to hold fond memories of how the Squires brought our communities together through their brilliant basketball skills and entertainment,” Glover continued.