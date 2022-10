Flooding on Bunche Blvd in Portsmouth, Va. on Sept. 18, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kiahnna Patterson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth has declared a local emergency ahead of potential major tidal flooding Monday.

According to a press release, this declaration is necessary to permit the full powers of government to deal effectively with hazardous situations.

The declaration will remain in effect for 14 days or until confirmed, modified, extended, or canceled by Portsmouth City Council.

