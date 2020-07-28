City Council to discuss future of Portsmouth’s Confederate monument during virtual meeting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After years of debate, Portsmouth City Council could vote this evening to move its controversial Confederate monument.

A virtual public hearing began at 5 p.m. and 10 On Your Sides Brett Hall is closely monitoring developments from the meeting.

Since June, the monument has been partially covered up and blocked off with a new $10,000 fence.

The fence was installed after the 127-year-old monument was significantly damaged following a protest supporting its relocation. A man was seriously injured during that protest, when one of the soldier statues was pulled down.

City Council has discussed for several years wanting to relocate the monument to a cemetery just outside Olde Town limits, but the new resolution doesn’t include a location to put it there anymore.

Per state law the city must allow a museum or historical group to come forward first. However, just as in Virginia Beach, the monument could move before that. Crews removed the Confederate monument at the old Princess Anne County Courthouse over the weekend. It stood at that location since the early 1900s.

Follow Brett Hall on Twitter for live breaking updates from Tuesday night's meeting.

