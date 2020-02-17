Church’s Chicken in Portsmouth robbed two nights in a row

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth restaurant was robbed twice this weekend and police are asking for the community’s help to track down the suspect(s).

Police say someone held up the Church’s Chicken on Effingham Street around 8:35 p.m. Saturday — at gunpoint. There were no injuries reported.

The following evening, just after 9 p.m., the same restaurant was targeted again. Police say an employee hurt their arm while bumping into something during the armed robbery.

Police have not said if the two robberies are believed to be connected.

