PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Churchland Middle School in Portsmouth dismissed students early Monday due to a bomb threat.

According to a message sent to Churchland families, a bomb threat was called into the schools main office. The school was evacuated immediately out of an abundance of caution and to allow police to do a search of the building.

Due to the amount of time it will take to complete a search, the school decided to dismiss students early. Buses began leaving the school at 10:30 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time.