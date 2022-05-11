PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Churchland High School is going virtual as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the school.

School officials tell 10 On Your Side that the school will be virtual both Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 as the school combats an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, all afterschool and extracurricular activities are canceled through the weekend.

While the school is virtual, students will have synchronous learning. That means students are expected to log into all four classes at the beginning of each block by utilizing the Zoom link located on their Schoology class page.

Attendance will be taken.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for families to pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school. In addition, a school bus will be delivering meals on the following schedule:

6:30 a.m. – Brandon Ln & Picadilly Lane; Peachtree Ln E & Sugar Creek Circle; Hartford Street & Lanier Crescent

– Brandon Ln & Picadilly Lane; Peachtree Ln E & Sugar Creek Circle; Hartford Street & Lanier Crescent 6:40 a.m. – Dogwood Dr & Daisy Dr; Kenny Ln & Tejo Ln; Wesley Street & Maryland Ave

– Dogwood Dr & Daisy Dr; Kenny Ln & Tejo Ln; Wesley Street & Maryland Ave 6:50 a.m. – Riverpointe Dr & Riverpointe Pkwy; Hatton Point & Granada Rd

While the school is expected to return in person on Monday, school officials warn that the virtual learning period could be extended, if necessary.