Churchland High student found with marijuana cookies after another student passes out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School officials are investigating after a Churchland High School student reportedly passed out after eating marijuana cookies on Friday.

Portsmouth Schools spokeswoman Lauren Nolasco said medics were called to the school after the female student briefly lost consciousness. Her parents were called and they accompanied her to the hospital.

Nolasco says a male student was searched during the investigation and was found in possession of the cookies. The school says the incident involving the female student and the student who had the cookies are connected.

Officials didn’t have other details, but said it was an isolated incident and appropriate disciplinary actions are being taken.