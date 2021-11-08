Churchland Bridge in Portsmouth reopens after four-vehicle crash; minor injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said the Churchland Bridge was blocked Monday evening after a multi-vehicle crash.
Police tweeted around 4:40 p.m. saying the four-vehicle crash was near the 4000 block of High Street. The roadways cleared around 5:40 p.m. and the Churchland Bridge also reopened.
Police say there were minor injuries reported.
