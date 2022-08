PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A young child is in critical condition following a gunshot incident in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.

Portsmouth Police confirmed they were called to investigate near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.

A young boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for a critical injury, police said. A spokesperson said the child is around 2 years old.

The circumstances are under investigation. Stay with WAVY for updates.