Chesapeake police vehicle involved in crash in Portsmouth, 1 person injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured Friday after a two-vehicle crash involving a Chesapeake police car.

The crash happened in Portsmouth around 10:20 a.m. near George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

One of the vehicles was a Chesapeake police vehicle, but Portsmouth police didn’t give details on why the cruiser was in the city.

Police also didn’t say which vehicle the woman was in.

