PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Christina Glover, 31, faces charges in Portsmouth of felony hit-and-run causing injury and driving without a license. Portsmouth police said she allegedly hit a 5-year-old boy on Avondale Road and drove off Sunday evening.

10 On Your Side spoke with the boy’s caretaker who says he’s traumatized but walking again. She says they’re working to nurse him back to health and would like privacy at this time.

However, court documents say Glover was also involved in another crash in another jursidiction.

Court documents say Glover sped off in a maroon Honda Civic to Chesapeake, allegedly causing another crash.

This time, the crash involved three other cars.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a truck coming across the road then Glover’s Honda Civic T-bone that truck through the intersection, ultimately hitting other cars past the light.

Court paperwork says more charges are likely heading Glover’s way from this second incident. Chesapeake police say it’s still under investigation.

Glover is scheduled to be back in court for her preliminary hearing on June 14. That date is solely for the Portsmouth hit-and-run case.

We’re still waiting to learn more about the incident in Chesapeake and possible charges there.