Chesapeake man accused of shooting 5-year-old turns himself in overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has turned himself in just one day after police announced he was a suspect wanted for shooting a child.

On Friday, Portsmouth Police urged the public to help them find 19-year-old Marquelle B. Simon who they say shot a 5-year-old boy a week prior.

On March 20, police say the child was shot in his torso while in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Simon was wanted on several counts including aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

UPDATE, March 28, 2020: According to detectives, 19-year-old Marquelle B. Simon turned himself into police overnight and was served his active warrants in reference to a shooting incident that seriously injured a 5 y/o boy on March 20, 2020. pic.twitter.com/vuLynCZySg — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 28, 2020

