PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a cleanup plan for the Peck Iron and Metal site and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is asking you to speak up before it’s finalized.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Peck Iron and Metal facility was declared a superfund in 2009 after heavy metals and radioactive materials (including radium, lead, and arsenic) were found in the site’s soil and groundwater.

These materials were also detected in fish in nearby Paradise Creek.

Although the EPA has proposed a cleanup plan for the site, CBF is urging them to quickly finalize a strong cleanup plan that will prioritize the surrounding communities’ health.

A portion of the property consists of tidal wetlands which are prone to flooding. Consistent flooding of this area could cause contaminants to continuously harm the environment and surrounding communities.

CBF is asking those in the community to send an email to the EPA before September 23 to express the importance of a thorough cleanup plan in order to mitigate future damages.