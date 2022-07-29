PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges were withdrawn ahead of a Portsmouth murder suspect’s scheduled trial this week.

Kennyon Harris was charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding after a November 2015 shooting outside Roger Brown’s on High Street. 23-year-old Terrence Hoggard was shot and killed and another shooting victim survived.

Though the charges were nolle prosequi, or withdrawn, they still could potentially be brought back in the future by prosecutors.

WAVY’s still working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the case.