PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Charges have been dismissed against the second man accused of killing four people last year in Portsmouth.

57-year-old Raymond Gore was previously facing four counts each of the following: aggravated murder of multiple persons, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault: shoot, stab. etc. in commission of a felony.

During his preliminary hearing Wednesday, the judge dismissed the charges Gore was facing due to conflicting evidence and testimony.

Raymond Gore’s relative, 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore, was also previously charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the Maple Ave. homicides, but the judge dismissed the charges last month citing a lack of evidence to hold him.

The quadruple shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. on June 7, 2022. 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were pronounced dead just after the shooting and the fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, died days later.

