Charges dismissed against Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke

Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke, Portsmouth, calls for the city manager to fire the police chief at a press conference on Aug. 19, 2020. (Brett Hall/WAVY-TV)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge dismissed two charges against Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke that would have forced her to forfeit her title as vice mayor if she was convicted.

Lucas-Burke, the daughter of State Sen. Louise Lucas, faced two class 3 misdemeanor charges in the case. She was served summons for the charges back in August when she called for Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene’s resignation, after her mother and several other Black leaders were charged in connection to the city’s Confederate monument controversy.

A Portsmouth resident who filed the criminal complaint that led to charges against Lucas-Burke said he believed she violated city code by calling for Greene’s firing.

Sen. Lucas and the others charged in the monument case will have their preliminary hearings coming up in November. A judge recently ruled that Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales was not a witness in the June incident, giving her control of the prosecution. The decision was seen as a major win for the defendants.

Latest Posts: