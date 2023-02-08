PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed.

Andre Rawls, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested on July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering.

These charges stemmed after an incident in June, 2022 on Greewood Drive.

Police say Rawls was shot and tased as he was allegedly holding a sharp object and advancing towards police.

Kennette Rawls, Andre’s mother, told 10 On Your Side back in July that her son sustained two gunshot wounds to his right arm, two wounds to the right leg, one wound to the left leg, and a wound to his chest during the incident.

Rawls remains in a wheelchair. For the first time, after Wednesday’s hearing, he explained what happened that morning.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley asked him if he intended to harm a police officer or any citizens that day.

“No, I didn’t intend to harm the officer. I was hallucinating and I thought it was my exe’s father who I had a good relationship with. I picked up the grilling fork because I wanted to show him. I wanted to be like him. I didn’t know that was a police officer and I wasn’t in my right state of mind.”

Rawls has been under mental health care and physical therapy. The officer who opened fire is being investigated by state police.

This is breaking news and will be updated. WAVY News 10’s Regina Mobley will have more information starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.