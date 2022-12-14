PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges have been dismissed against one of the two men accused in a quadruple homicide in Portsmouth earlier this year.

40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore was previously charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He was arrested in late September.

During his court hearing Wednesday, a judge dismissed charges citing a lack of evidence to hold Gore. Only one witness identified Gore as the suspect.

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were pronounced dead the day of the shooting on Maple Avenue on June 7. The fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, died days later.

Police said all of the victims were staying at the house where the shooting happened.

57-year-old Raymond Gore, Antwan’s uncle, was arrested in late August. He faces four counts of the following: aggravated murder of multiple persons, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault: shoot, stab. etc. in the commission of a felony.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.