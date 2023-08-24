Seven children were hospitalized because of the April 2022 fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dismissed, or dismissed with prejudice? That seems to be the only issue left to decide in the case of a woman who allegedly ran an unlicensed childcare facility that caught on fire while she was away.

32-year-old Dewanna Markita Seward faced 19 counts, including child abuse/neglect- serious injury, child cruelty and unlawful wounding. The April 2022 incident related to those charges resulted in seven children going to the hospital, with reports of some jumping from a second-floor window to escape.

The trial began in Portsmouth Circuit Court Thursday morning. After Seward was arraigned on the charges and pleaded not guilty to all of them, her attorney, Michael Massie, told the judge that he’d never received a witness list from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office provided this statement to WAVY:

The Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney handling this matter stated in court, as an officer of the court, that she provided a witness list to defense counsel in person, by hand in advance of today’s hearing date. This office therefore disagrees with any representations to the contrary.

After a recess, some investigation and argument from both sides, the judge ruled that the prosecution would not be able to present witnesses — and that effectively ended the trial.

The prosecutor asked for a mistrial to be declared, then for the charges to be nolle prossed (set aside) and was denied on both requests.

Finally, she asked for the charges to be dismissed.

Massie then requested for a dismissal without prejudice, which the judge said she would take under advisement.

She set a hearing date for August 29.