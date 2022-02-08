Charges against Portsmouth man in connection with fatal 2021 shooting withdrawn

A car crashed into a home on Palmer Street in Portsmouth after a man was shot. (WAVY/Kiahnna Patterson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges against one of two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth have been withdrawn.

Tony Hicks and Thomas Austin, both 58 at the time of the incident, were initially accused in the death of 23-year-old Quashawn Clark. The shooting happened in a shed in the 2100 block of Piedmont Avenue on Oct. 6, 2021.



Police say Clark got into a car and drove away after the shooting before crashing into a nearby home on Palmer Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hicks was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and distribution of narcotics. Austin was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, charges against Austin were nolle prossed in the Portsmouth General District Court.

Hicks’ preliminary hearing has been set for May 11.