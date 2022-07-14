PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — New Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman will hold a news conference Thursday morning alongside Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins to discuss future initiatives in the city.

It’ll be held at 10 a.m. in city council chambers at Portsmouth City Hall.

Her recent appointment as city manager has been surrounded by controversy, with one resident saying the four-member majority’s efforts to bring her in “strange and inexplicable.” A movement has been started to recall the two council members at the head of the effort, Portsmouth Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and Councilman Mark Whitaker.

Chapman was the former police chief in the city, but resigned in 2019, saying she was forced out because of her efforts to make changes in the police department. In her third day as city manager, she fired Police Chief Renado Prince.

WAVY’s Andy Fox will be at today’s press conference and have more coming up.

