CG Cutter Harriet Lane returns home after seizing over 6,400 pounds of drugs during 56-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returned to its homeport in Portsmouth after a 56-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The 250-foot cutter interdicted three go-fast vessels, carrying a combined total of about 3,882 pounds of suspected cocaine and 2,527 pounds of marijuana — with an estimated street value of $72 million of illegal narcotics.

The patrol began with a week-long training period to evaluate the crew and cutter readiness. After conducting storm avoidance for hurricane Isaias, Harriet Lane conducted operational testing of a prototype small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) designed to extend the surveillance capability of the cutter.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work by the Harriet Lane crew during this very busy patrol,” said Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane. “These operations are dangerous, often carried out at night or in less than ideal conditions. COVID-19 has certainly added an additional layer of complexity that we must account for in order to keep our crew safe while conducting operations at sea. Our Coast Guard women and men are some of the bravest people I have met. I’m very thankful for their personal sacrifices that help keep our country safe.”

