CG Cutter Harriet Lane returns after 71-day patrol in Eastern Pacific, seizing an estimated $40 million in illegal drugs

The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane conducts a 71-day patrol in Caribbean waters. The Harriet Lane is homeported in Portsmouth, Va. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returned to their homeport after a 71-day counter-drug patrol on Feb. 12, seizing nearly 980 kilograms of cocaine and 1,600 pounds of marijuana.

The mission was in support of the Coast Guard’s 11th District and Joint Interagency Task Force South.

The Coast Guard said in a press release the Harriet Lane crew worked throughout the duration of the patrol along with a deployed aviation detachment from the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Harriet Lane joined forces with the Colombian Navy to conduct joint maritime operations in the Caribbean, “focusing on interoperability, communications, and counter-narcotics efforts,” the Coast Guard said.

Upon crossing into the Pacific through the Panama Canal, the crew stopped two non-compliant vessels suspected of illicit drug smuggling. During the interdictions 980 kilograms of cocaine and 1,600 pounds of marijuana, an estimated street value of $40 million were seized.

The crew of Harriet Lane also detained seven suspected drug smugglers associated with the interdictions.

The cutter crew completed aviation, damage control, seamanship, and navigation training to maintain operational readiness and prepare for future multi-mission deployments during the mission.

“The crew flawlessly executed COVID-19 mitigation protocols leading up to and during the deployment to remain healthy and operationally ready throughout. The success we had during this deployment would not have been possible without the continued support of our families and friends, who we are looking forward to seeing again upon our return to port,” said Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, commanding officer of the Harriet Lane.

In addition, before returning home to Portsmouth, Harriet Lane stopped in Port Everglades, Florida to transfer 17 suspected drug smugglers and $206 million of illicit drugs to partner agencies for prosecution.