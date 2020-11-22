Cat rescued from Portsmouth house fire Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Portsmouth are working to learn what caused a house fire Sunday evening.

According to a department spokesman, crews responded to a home in the 4300 block of Columbia Street around 7:45 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the residence.

Responding crews say the fire spread throughout the attic.

As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, units were still working to be sure the fire was completely out.

No one was home at the time, but one cat was rescued. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.