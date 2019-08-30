Case against suspect in Portsmouth shooting that killed 1, injured 3 moves forward

Breaking News
Portsmouth

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury will hear the case against one of the men charged in a deadly Portsmouth shooting that also left three people injured.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyquan Anderson faces first-degree murder and weapons charges. Those charges were certified to a grand jury on Thursday.

The charges stem from a shooting in early june on Mount Vernon Avenue that left 28-year-old Robert Artis Junior dead.

Police also charged 23-year-old Eric Hoskins in the case, but prosecutors nolle prossed those charges — or set them aside.

