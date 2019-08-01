Case against driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash moves forward in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The case is moving forward against a woman charged after one person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 264 in Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police said Evonne Shanae Brinkley was driving a Chevy Equinox driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-264 when she collided with a Toyota Tacoma.

Brinkley is charged with driving under the influence, maiming, involuntary manslaughter, failure to obey highway sign and driving the wrong way.

Court records show these charges were certified to a grand jury on Wednesday during a hearing in Portsmouth General District Court.

