Car screening triage set up for active-duty and beneficiaries at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Military on active-duty and their beneficiaries will be able to participate in drive-up coronavirus car screening before the end of the week.

The daily car triage will begin on March 20 and run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The car triage may adjust hours based on active-duty military members and beneficiaries’ needs.

The medical center released Wednesday that those with an active military ID currently receiving medical care from the Military Health System are eligible to use the car triage service.

The service allows patients with existing respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), a history of travel, and possible coronavirus exposure to be screened before entering the emergency department. This is a process to determine the right course of care for patients and not all patients will be tested, according to medical center officials.

After the screening, those who need to be evaluated for emergency conditions will go directly to the emergency room. Those who need further evaluation for the flu or coronavirus will remain in their vehicles and be directed to an outdoor triage where they will be checked in, evaluated, and treated by a licensed provider.

During the triage process, the providers will determine if further care is needed or if patients can go home for self-observation.

Military personnel and their beneficiaries can also contact Naval Medical Center Portsmouth coronavirus call center.

