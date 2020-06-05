PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a two-vehicle crash ended with a car on top of another vehicle.
Police say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of King Street and Winchester Drive.
The crash involved a red van and a silver Honda Pilot.
A picture of the scene shows the Honda partly on top of a dark-colored Chevrolet. The red van is behind the Honda.
Stay with WAVY.com for more information.
Latest Posts:
- Herring files another request for ‘suspension on utility disconnections’ to remain in effect
- Car lands on top of another after Portsmouth crash
- Suffolk Police searching for man wanted in connection with shooting
- Lawmakers press CDC in wake of decreased rate of child immunizations during pandemic
- Authorities seek 3 people wanted for Oceanfront ‘criminal offenses,’ including vandalism of police memorial