Car lands on top of another after Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a two-vehicle crash ended with a car on top of another vehicle.

Police say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of King Street and Winchester Drive.

The crash involved a red van and a silver Honda Pilot.

A picture of the scene shows the Honda partly on top of a dark-colored Chevrolet. The red van is behind the Honda.

