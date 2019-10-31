Car catches fire after crashing into tree in Churchland area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a car struck a tree and caught fire Thursday afternoon in the Churchland area.

It happened in the 5600 block of Greenefield Drive around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

Michael Bright, who lives right across the street, watched it all unfold.

He told 10 On Your Side that two passengers got out of the car and fled after the crash, and that the driver stayed on scene.

He said both his 4-year-old and 5-year-old were at the mailbox about 45 seconds before the crash, and that speeders are a constant issue in the area.

“Portsmouth must do something about this problem,” he said.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone is facing charges after the crash, but 10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking news.