Car break-in caught on camera; Portsmouth woman warns community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For Portsmouth resident Tara King, Friday morning was just like any other.

She got up, walked her pups and went to head to work around 6:30 a.m., but she was quickly stopped dead in her tracks.

“I opened up my car door and realized there was everything thrown all over — my glove box was opened up,” King said.

King then remembered seeing an alarm notification from her home security system, so she went back and checked the surveillance footage. She has two cameras, one above her garage and the other near her doorbell.

They both caught the people responsible for the rummaging in action.

On the garage video, a person walks up from the right, goes to the passenger side of her car and looks in. The doorbell camera shows the driver’s side.

“The other gentleman was literally standing in my door just rummaging through my car, then the whistle went off [and] the gentleman on the passenger side ducked down… Then all of a sudden you hear the door slam and then they both ran that direction,” King said.

She says her alarm system noise stopped them from doing any more damage. It goes off when someone’s been in the driveway for an extended period of time.

King says they didn’t get away with anything valuable, but it was enough to shake her up.

“Honestly, my heart just started racing. I think it was more or less the violation of someone going through my things and I was right here, steps from the house. [If] I had gotten up 10 minutes later, they could have been anywhere and I wasn’t aware of it,” she said.

Now, she’s warning the community to keep their things safe.

“Just don’t leave anything valuable in your car, you know, and keep an eye out. Be aware of your surroundings,” King warned.

10 On Your Side reached out to Portsmouth Police and hadn’t heard back as of Tuesday afternoon.

King says she filed a report with them immediately.

She’s hoping if you know who’s responsible you’ll call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.