Calling local artists: Jordan Bridge needs your help with new art installation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all local artists: The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge wants to spruce up a natural area by the structure and they need your help.

If you’re one of the thousands who take Hampton Roads’ high road everyday, you’re already used to being greeted by beautiful sights over the Elizabeth River.



A new initative is aiming to beautify sights near the bridge even more with local art.

“In celebration of our 10th anniversary next year, we put together an art installation project that we’re looking for a call to artist, ” said General Manager Kevin Crum. ”We’re looking for individuals, hopefully local artists here in this market to design an art installation here on our property.”

Crum said they are specifically looking for pieces made up of recycled materials.

The natural land on the Portsmouth side of the bridge may not look like much now but when this project is complete “we’ll hopefully have dinosaurs, you will have animals, you will maybe have a representation of military vessels of sorts, ” Crum said.

That’s where local artists come in. They need creative ideas to set the wheels in motion.

“We’ll have those judged and we’ll make a determination of which one fits the environment, ” Crum said. ”We’re really looking to improve our property in Portsmouth for the community to enjoy for years to come.”

The deadline is approaching. Artists have until July 26 to submit designs. For more information, click here.