Brush fire closes westbound lanes on I-64 in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A brush has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia 511 officials, all westbound lanes on I-64 near Cedar Lane on Ramp 164 West are currently closed due to the fire.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

WAVY TV 10