Break the Cycle: HER shelter survivor shares HER story

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local shelter is working to help survivors of domestic violence in Portsmouth and Chesapeake.



The Help and Emergency Response, Inc. or H.E.R shelter offers a 24/7 hotline (757-485-3384), emergency shelter, children’s programs, employment, court and housing assistance.

For Domestic Violence awareness month, the shelter kicked off it’s annual ‘Purse with a Purpose’ fundraiser. The goal is to raise money to help survivors rebuild.



“A lot of people don’t realize it, but when a woman leaves an abusive relationship, often, the only thing she can bring is her purse. She might not have time to pack bags or take the items that she wants. A lot of times, it’s the items on her back, as well as her purse. That’s why we do Purse with Purpose,” explained Olivia Smithberger, the Executive Director.

The campaign provides women and children in the emergency shelter with everyday items.



“It’s hard coming into shelter. That’s the truth of it. It’s not an easy situation to be in,” said Smithberger. “There are often bruises, physical marks, it’s not an easy thing. That’s what we are there for. We want to be the support for you. We want to be able to encourage you and motive you.”



Other programs like counseling and housing assistance, also help people who are not living inside of the shelter.



“Bruises heal, it’s the mental, emotional abuse that takes years and years to learn how to manage,” explained Smithberger.



Michelle Gabriele is living proof. She says the organization saved her life after she escaped a very violent marriage, four years ago.



At the time, she was a TV radio producer and single mom. She met her husband at church, he was in the military. Shortly after the two married and moved in together, things changed.



“He started controlling things, little things,” explained Gabriele. “Like, you don’t need to work anymore.”



After she stopped working, he began to intimidate her.



“He had control of my phone and my car keys all the time,” she said. “There is a difference between being protective and being possessive.”



Gabriele said it progressed to financial abuse.



“He didn’t want me going out by myself. Like to go grocery shopping. He would go with me. Of course, because he had the card to pay,” she said.

Then one day he got physically abusive.

“He had taken his belt off. It had this heavy metal buckle on it and it hit upside my back,” she explained. “It knocked the wind out of me and he just walked off.”

The abuse and fear got worse each week.

“I remember wearing sweaters when it was hot because I wanted to cover bruises on my arms.”



She said the violent behavior included sexual abuse. “I got raped several times,” she said with tears in her eyes.



After sharing some of the details of her relationship with a friend. They called the H.E.R shelter for information and plans to help her break free.

The day she left, she refused to take a midnight ride with her husband. Gabriele said she felt like he was planning to kill her.

“I just had this gut feeling … I knew I was going to get a beating. I did, and it was huge,” she explained. “He didn’t stop. It went on and on and on.”

She said she tried to fight back, but he was much taller and bigger than her.



“I remember praying,” she said shaking. “I remember asking God to do one or two things, to either please take me, because I couldn’t take anymore. Or two, just go ahead and somehow please get me out of there.”



After the prayer, she found her keys and phone, then drove to safety.



“I remember seeing people come up to me in slow motion. I remember them saying ‘We’re so glad you are here!'”



Staff from the shelter stayed with her at the hospital. She stayed at the emergency ‘high risk’ shelter for three months, receiving counseling and support services.

“They got me on my feet, they got me a job, [and] they got me my first place,”she said. “I am forever grateful for that.”



Now she shares her story to help other survivors who are afraid to speak up.”I want to be her voice because I want to be it for the ones who won’t speak and for the ones who can’t anymore,” she said passionately.

For Domestic Violence Awareness month, Kiahnna Patterson will join WAVY News 10 Today every Wednesday morning to start the conversation and share programs around Hampton Roads to help break the silence.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233

