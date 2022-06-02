PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A boy was shot Thursday night in Portsmouth, police say.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That is in London Oaks Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a boy who had been shot.

He is expected to survive.

This shooting comes about six hours after two men were shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth. A woman was shot about an hour earlier.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.