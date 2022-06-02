PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A boy was shot Thursday night in Portsmouth, police say.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That is in London Oaks Apartments.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a boy who had been shot.
He is expected to survive.
This shooting comes about six hours after two men were shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth. A woman was shot about an hour earlier.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.