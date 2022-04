PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a hit-and-run.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Avondale Road. That’s near Gust Lane, off of Victory Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined a juvenile was in serious condition. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.