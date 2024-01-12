PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency services and Navy Regional Mid-Atlantic responded to a structural fire in Portsmouth overnight.

The call for the fire came in at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Jan. 11. Crews arrived to the steam generation plant in the 3800 block of Elm Avenue.

According to fire crews, the fire was seen burning on the exterior of one of the boilers at the plant.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 12:45 a.m. with the help of 30 Fire Rescue personnel.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.