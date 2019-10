PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A body was discovered in the water near Norfolk Naval Shipyard Tuesday morning.

Shipyard spokesman Terri Davis confirmed the body was found floating near Pier 5 around 8:30 a.m.

The police department assisted with the recovery and around 11 a.m. they turned the body over to the Medical Examiner.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.