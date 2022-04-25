PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the help of community members in finding the people who were caught on camera stealing boat propellers in Portsmouth.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 17. The individuals seen in the photos below broke into Crofton Industries, near Harper Avenue, and stole several large boat propellers, an outboard motor, and an undisclosed amount of loose steel.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a 2005-2009 White Dodge Dakota with an extended cab and black racing stripe on the hood.

Boat Propeller Theft (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.