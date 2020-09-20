BLM holds Sunday protest in Portsmouth calling to stop corruption, defund police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Black Lives Matters group is planning its second protest this weekend — this time, in Portsmouth.

The group is planning to meet at 801 Crawford Street at 6 p.m. — the location near where a man was seriously injured while protesters tore down parts of the Confederate monument back in June.

The Sunday protest is calling for action to “defund the police,” as well as “stop the corruption” and “drop all charges against protestors,” according to a post on the group’s social media page.

