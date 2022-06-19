Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — The ‘Juneteenth Jam’ Skate Daze kicked off on Sunday morning at George Washington Park for the second year.

The event aims to raise awareness of the emancipation of enslaved Black people. There were raffles, food, skate vendors and a skate contest.

Tony Herndon, the owner of Hard Times Skate shop on Afton Parkway, put this event together to give back to his community. Last year, he petitioned to keep this park.

“They can come here in non-judgmental zone and just have a great time,” explained Herndon. “Kids need time to relax and get away from a lot of the drama that is going on in the area and just be kids for a second.”

Herndon says he is one of few Black-owned skate shops in the world, but he challenges kids to give it a try. His doors are open to everyone. If you need a board, his shop has free donated boards to give away.

For those who missed the Juneteeth Jam, there is another event scheduled on Tuesday, June 21st at the same place from noon to 4 p.m.

“We are going to be at the skate park,” he added. “We are going to have free summer camp registration!”

Portsmouth City Park and Recreation will sponsor the summer new skate program.

It is free for all city residents.

You can also register at hardtimesskateshop.com