PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Museums are celebrating Black history month a little early.

‘Black history now, 2023!’ kicked off in January and will continue until the end of February.

At the Children’s Museum of Virginia, educators are honoring innovators. Every weekend in the STEAM studio, families can learn about different black artists and scientists. Kids are welcome to learn with experiments.

“It’s an opportunity for young minds to see themselves! So, they have something to aspire to be,” said Fannese Britton, Museum Services Supervisor for the Children’s Museum Of Virginia for the Department of Museums and Tourism.

A wall displays portraits of Black innovators and performers, like singer and songwriter Ruth Brown a native of Portsmouth and Ella Fitzgerald a Newport News native.

“You think about black history now and you want to think downtrodden, no! It is a celebration of our history and culture!” said Britton.

Educators like Corey Staten make learning fun at the Children’s Museum.

“My djembe, I use it to tell stories!”

His stage name, ‘Corey the talented blind guy’ is best known for his kids’ stories about sharing or listening to your parents.

“Grios tell stories and sing the praises of royalty to teach people about their history and their culture.”

There are more events through the Portsmouth Museums Cultural Heritage Series, in partnership with Portsmouth Public Schools.

Learn more at the City of Portsmouth website.