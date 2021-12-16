Biodiesel fuel leaks at Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s St. Juliens Creek Annex

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A recent leak caused biodiesel fuel to run into the marsh/wetland area adjacent to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s St. Juliens Creek Annex.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side the leak happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic and Norfolk Naval Shipyard Oil Recovery teams were dispatched to the scene and recovered all but about 50 gallons of fuel.

It is not clear how much fuel leaked or what caused the incident.

The National Response Center, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the US Coast Guard were all made aware of the incident.

The spill is under investigation.

