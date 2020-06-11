Behind bars with COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is in the process of testing the entire prison population and as of last week, about one-third of those tested have the virus and six inmates have died.

On the local level, the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail has tested the entire inmate population and as of last week, only two inmates have the virus.

Jail officials say both the inmates were asymptomatic when tested and they remain without symptoms in separate quarantine areas.

In an email, jail Superintendent Col. Roy C. Witham wrote that the inmates are receiving enhanced medical screening which includes a follow up COVID-19 test. Currently, the results are pending.

A former Hampton Roads resident who now lives in Hawaii told WAVY that her son is one of the VPRJ inmates who received positive test results last week.

Jennifer Vinson is worried her son Kirk Jones — who has been in and out of jail for many years — could end up with a COVID-19 death sentence. According to Vinson, so far his symptoms are mild and he has no underlying health conditions.

At 33-years-old, Jones has spent about half his life behind bars. The downward spiral started when he was arrested at the age of 16 and tried as an adult, convicted, and sentenced to five years of probation.

His most recent charges include probation violation, driving with a revoked license, DWI for a second offense, and felony possession of a firearm.

“My son has been locked up off and on since he was 16 years old.” After spending thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees, she is frustrated with the criminal justice system. “This is the way that young black men are treated in Virginia, I just hate to say it, he was never given a chance and an opportunity,” said Vinson.

VPRJ officials last week issued a news release that says as of May 29, all staff and inmates were tested; no staff members tested positive but two inmates have COVID-19.

Portsmouth Delegate and Defense Attorney Don Scott is monitoring the prisoner infection numbers across the state.

“I’m concerned about the care that they will get. There have been several who died from COVID 19 who are incarcerated; loved ones never got to say goodbye,” said Scott.

He is also calling for faster processing of prisoners who qualify for the COVID-19 state of emergency early release program.

As the nation debates police reform, Scott is also calling for criminal justice reform that can rescue young black men, like Jones, from a life of crime.

“We need to change it to a justice system whereby people can be punished, made whole, rehabilitated, and given the opportunity to come back,” said Scott.

So far, less than 350 prisoners have been released.

To find out which prisoners qualify for the program, visit the Virginia Department of Corrections website.

