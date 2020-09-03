PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A three-hour barricade situation in Portsmouth ended without incident Wednesday night.
Police say they responded to a report of a person who might be in crisis around 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Lanier Crescent, a police spokeswoman said.
The person barricaded himself inside his home when police arrived.
Police then sought an emergency custody order.
The person later surrendered without incident around 7:40 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the spokeswoman said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Barricade situation in Portsmouth ends without incident Wednesday
- Florida nurses group warns of school nurse shortages as lawmakers push for in-person learning
- ‘If I had one wish … it would be to be adopted’: North Carolina 13-year-old’s search for a family
- Fort Benning soldier charged with sexual abuse of children
- Congressman post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral, sparks mixed reaction