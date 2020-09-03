Barricade situation in Portsmouth ends without incident Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A three-hour barricade situation in Portsmouth ended without incident Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a person who might be in crisis around 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Lanier Crescent, a police spokeswoman said.

The person barricaded himself inside his home when police arrived.

Police then sought an emergency custody order.

The person later surrendered without incident around 7:40 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the spokeswoman said.

