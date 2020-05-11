Bald eagle suffers severe injuries after being struck by vehicle over the weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A bald eagle was admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Wildlife center officials say the eagle was first taken to Nature’s Nanny Wildlife Rehabilitation to help her stabilize. Rehabilitators say the eagle was banded with both silver federal band and a purple state band used by the Center for Conservation Biology.

Officials learned that the 4-year-old eagle is an offspring of another eagle from the popular nest inside Norfolk Botanical Garden.

At admission, officials say the eagle was “bright, alert, responsive, and standing,” however the wildlife center’s hospital director found that the eagle had actively bleeding lacerations in both ears, an injury to the right eye, blood in her mouth, and an old wound on the leading edge of her left wing.

Reports say the eagle was struck by a vehicle in Portsmouth over the weekend.

The eagle was also having difficulty breathing as radiographs confirmed signs of severe internal trauma.

According to the center, the eagle was treated with fluids and placed in a quiet, dark location which is guarded due to the severity of her injuries.

If you would like to donate to help care for the injured eagle, click here.