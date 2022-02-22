Award-winning singer H.E.R. stopping by Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth this summer

H.E.R. poses in the press room with the award for song of the year for “I Can’t Breathe” and best R&B song at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Singer and songwriter H.E.R. is stopping by Portsmouth this summer.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist will be at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth on June 7 as part of her upcoming Back of My Mind tour across the country.

The 19-city tour starts early April and ends in mid-June traveling from Honolulu, Hawaii, and all the way across the country here in Hampton Roads.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

According to The Music Universe, H.E.R., born Gabriella Wilson, has been dominating the music and entertainment industries.

She currently leads the NAACP Image Awards music categories with six nominations, including Outstanding Album and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Damage.”



Aside from singing and songwriting, H.E.R. is set to test her acting chops as she joins the all-star cast of “The Color Purple” musical film adaptation as the character Squeak.

Get your tickets HERE.