PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Portsmouth are responding to a vehicle fire that occurred Sunday evening.

According to dispatch, the fire occurred on I-264 eastbound at mile marker 5.7 near Frederick Blvd. and the MLK Expressway.

Currently, the center and right lanes are closed.

Dispatch received a call about the crash at 4:54 p.m.

